Sports

Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter in T20 WC: Key stats

Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter in T20 WC: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 27, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has now slammed consecutive fifties (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli smashed his 35th T20I fifty during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Netherlands. The batting stalwart smashed an unbeaten 44-ball 62, a knock laced with three fours and two sixes. Kohli also became the second-highest run-getter in T20 World Cups, having scored 989 runs in 23 games. Here we look at his stats in the tournament.

Leaderboard Kohli climbs up the leaderboard

Kohli went past Chris Gayle's tally of 965 runs during his knock against Netherlands. Only Mahela Jayawardene is now ahead of the Indian maestro, having scored 1,016 runs in 31 games. Kohli needs just 28 runs to surpass Jayawardene and he is expected to get the feat in the ongoing tournament. Notably, the 33-year-old scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82 in India's opener against Pakistan.

Stats Virat Kohli's sensational numbers in T20 World Cup

Among batters with at least 300 runs in the tournament, Kohli has the highest average (89.90). No other batter in this category even has an average of 55. While Kohli's strike rate reads 132.04, his tally of 12 fifties is also the highest for any batter. His highest score of 89* in the tournament was recorded against West Indies in the 2016 event.

Career How has Kohli fared in T20Is?

Kohli has racked up 3,856 runs at an average of 52.82 in T20Is. He has a strike rate of 138.46. Notably, the former Indian skipper is the highest run-scorer in the format. Kohli now has 35 fifties and a century in the format. While his tally of 340 fours is the fourth-highest in the format, Kohli has also smashed 115 sixes.

Summary How did the innings pan out?

Batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India lost opener KL Rahul cheaply. As the Sydney track had assistance for bowlers, Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were watchful at the start. Kohli added 73 runs alongside Rohit and 95* with Suryakumar Yadav. Both Rohit and Suryakumar also smashed fifties. As a result, India posted 179/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Stats Kohli has enjoyed batting in Australia

Kohli's tally of seven T20I fifties in Australia is the highest by a visiting team batter. Rohit and Kusal Mendis jointly hold the second position on the list with three fifty-plus scores. Notably, Kohli has now scored four fifties in five T20Is at the SCG. His tally of 298 T20I runs at the venue is also the highest for a batter.