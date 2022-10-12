Sports

ICC World Cup Super League: India go atop the standings

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 12, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Team India didn't have services of many key players in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India has gone atop the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table with a 2-1 series win over South Africa. The Men in Blue sealed the third ODI by seven wickets to get the glory. India now have 129 points and they thus have toppled England in the table. SA are 11th on the list with just 59 points.

The WC Super League points table will determine the qualification of teams in the next year's ODI World Cup.

A team earns 10 points for a victory, five for a tie/no result, and zero for a defeat.

The non-qualified teams will tussle in the qualification round with five other associate teams.

As India are the hosts of the tournament, they are qualified by default.

The Proteas side desperately needed 30 points in the series to keep their hopes of a direct entry alive. While Temba Bavuma's men won the opener, they lost the following two games. As they have forfeited their upcoming Super League ODI series against Australia, they will find it hard to get a direct ticket in the gala competition.

Indian bowled South Africa out for 99 after electing to bowl first in Delhi. While Heinrich Klaasen fought valiantly and scored a 42-ball 34, no other Proteas batter could cross the 20-run mark. Kuldeep Yadav starred for India with the ball, recording figures of 4/18. In reply, Shubman Gill led the chase with a 57-ball 49. India crossed the line in just 19.1 overs.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led team didn't have services of many first-choice players. However, the youngsters showed tremendous character and thrashed a strong Proteas side. While Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson did the talking with the bat, Kuldeep and Mohammed Siraj stood out in the bowling department. Siraj, who took five wickets in three games, was named the Player of the Series.

India have now won 38 international matches in 2022, the joint-most for a side in a calendar year. Team Australia won as many games in the year 2003. The Indian team has also surpassed their previous tally of 37 wins, which was recorded in 2017.