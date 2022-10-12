Sports

Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City advance: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid have qualified for the round of 16 (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid have qualified for the round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw versus Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday 4. Real have 10 points from four games and top the proceedings in Group F. On the other hand, 10-man Manchester City also advanced after a 0-0 draw versus FC Copenhagen in Group G. Here are the key stats.

Status Status of Real and Man City

After securing three successive wins, both Real and City played out respective draws to reach the knockout stages. Real have scored 8 goals and conceded two and are four points above RB Leipzig (6). City have scored 11 and conceded one goal so far. Pep Guardiola's side enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund (7), who drew 1-1 versus Sevilla.

Progression Real and City earn knockout berths

For Real, Antonio Rudiger scored an injury-time header to help his side earn a valuable point. Oleksandr Zubkov's header had given Shakhtar the lead in Warsaw. However, Rudiger scored in the 95th minute from Toni Kroos' cross. For City, Rodri had a superb goal chalked off by VAR as Riyad Mahrez had handballed. Mahrez then missed a penalty before Sergio Gomez was sent off.

Results Here are the other results

Juventus were stunned by Macabbi Haifa in Group H and are on the verge of an exit. Group H also saw Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica play out a 1-1 draw. Both teams have eight points. Chelsea have taken over Group E with a 2-0 win over 10-man AC Milan. Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb played out a draw in the group's other match.

Duo Rudiger, Kroos script this record for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Rudiger's goal after an assist from Kroos against Shakhtar is the first directly from two German players for Los Blancos in Champions League history. Real have conceded goals in nine of their last 12 games in all competitions (9 goals conceded). Prior to that, they kept clean sheets in five of their previous eight games (3 goals conceded).

Information Unwanted record for Pep and City

As per Opta, Manchester City have missed 24 penalties in all competitions under manager Pep Guardiola. It's nine more than any other Premier League side since the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss took charge (start of 2016-17).