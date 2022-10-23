Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, India outfox Pakistan: Key takeaways

India overpowered Pakistan to claim a nail-biting four-wicket win in the Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Green managed a respectable 159/8, credit to fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood. For India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya stood out (3/30). Later, India faced early setbacks but prevailed, thanks to Virat Kohli's 82* (160/6). Here are the takeaways.

Pakistan A forgettable start for Pakistan

Pakistan openers were back in the hut in four overs. After a wily over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep drew the first blood with an inswinger to uproot Babar Azam (0). It was Babar's fifth duck in T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan (4), who was all class right since the Asia Cup, looked in tatters and threw away his wicket on a shorter one.

Partnership Iftikhar, Masood keep Indians at bay

Coming in at 15/2, Iftikhar hoarded the most clutch knock of his 37-matches long T20I career. The right-hander slammed a 34-ball 51 to take Pakistan past 90. He added 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Masood took over and racked up a 42-ball 52*. Masood couldn't have asked for a better instance to crack his third fifty in the format.

Duo Arshdeep, Hardik shine at MCG

Arshdeep was right on the money as he routed the rival openers and later a noted boundary-hitter in Asif Ali. He wound up with his career-best figures against the Men in Green (3/32). However, one can't turn a blind eye that he conceded 14 runs in the 19th over, including two boundaries off Shaheen Afridi. Meanwhile, Hardik aced the middle overs (3/30).

Openers Indian openers continue to struggle against Pakistan

It was yet another high-octane affair that witnessed the Indian openers fall for cheap totals. Despite timing well in the South Africa T20Is and the practice match prior, KL Rahul (4) looked clueless and departed soon after an inside edge smashed onto his timbers. Rohit (4) joined him in the fourth over after Rauf got an edge which carried to the first slip.

SKY SKY yet to fire against Pakistan

There's no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20I batters at present. However, he is yet to deliver in high-pressure moments, especially against arch-rivals Pakistan. SKY's scores read 11 (2021 T20 WC), 18 and 13 (2022 Asia Cup), and now a 10-ball 15 in 2022 T20 WC. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages a poor 14.57, with 57 runs in four innings.

Death overs Death overs continue to haunt Team India

Pakistan's scorecard read 116/6 at the end of the 16th over. They played valiantly thereafter, plundering 43 runs in the death, with a set Masood on one end. Pakistan belted two boundaries off Shami to tally 10 runs in the 18th over, followed by 14 and 10 off Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar, respectively. It's high time India starts acing the death overs.

Duo Kohli-Pandya truncate the chase

Courtesy of Kohli and Pandya, India managed to truncate the chase to a great extent after being reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. Kohli clocked his fifth T20I fifty against Pakistan and thumped six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Pandya (37-ball 40) chimed in with singles, doubles, and occasional boundaries.