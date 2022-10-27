Sports

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's record for India

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's record for India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma has broken Yuvraj Singh's sixes record (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has broken Yuvraj Singh's sixes record for the side at the ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit, who has slammed a 39-ball 53 versus the Netherlands in a crucial Super 12 Group 1 match, has bettered Yuvraj's mark of 33 sixes for India in the 20-over World Cup. Rohit has also claimed other notable feats. Here's more.

Record Rohit surpasses Yuvi's mark of 33 sixes

Playing his 34th match in the global event, Rohit now has 34 sixes for India, bettering Yuvi's 33. He also steered clear of David Warner and Shane Watson (31 each). Rohit (53) hit four fours and three sixes versus Netherlands. Rohit is now the second Indian after Virat Kohli and fourth overall to surpass 900 runs in the 20-over World Cup (904).

Do you know? 29th fifty for Rohit, ninth in T20 World Cup

Rohit now has 29 fifties in T20Is for India. He has raced to 3,794 runs at 31.88. Rohit also registered his ninth fifty in ICC T20 World Cup history. He has equaled Chris Gayle's tally (50s7 100s2) of nine fifty-plus scores.

Information T20 World Cup: Rohit has hit the second-most sixes

Gayle leads the show in terms of sixes hit with a total of 63. Rohit follows suit with 34 maximums under his belt. Former Indian star Yuvraj slammed 33 sixes and is followed by Watson, Warner, and AB de Villiers (30).