T20 World Cup, AUS vs SL: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 24, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

Australia will fight for redemption as they take on Sri Lanka in their upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka. The hosts lost to New Zealand by 89 runs in their opener. On the other hand, the Lankan Lions defeated Ireland by nine wickets in their first Super 12-round game. Here is the preview of the upcoming contest.

Details Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Perth Stadium will host this duel on October 25. Only three T20Is have been played at this venue so far with the average first-innings score being 142. Teams chasing have won twice here. The track is traditionally known to favor fast bowlers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (4:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 25 times in T20Is so far with the head-to-head record being 15-10 in Australia's favor. Australia defeated the Lankan team 2-1 in their last bilateral T20I meeting, which took place in June this year. In T20 WC, the Aussies defeated Sri Lanka thrice and suffered a solitary loss. Meanwhile, SL have won nine of their 18 T20Is Down Under.

AUS vs SL Australia head into the game as favorites

Australia put up a horrendous show against the Kiwis and one more loss in the group stage could deny them an entry in the knock-out stage. Sri Lanka, after getting humbled by Namibia in their opener, played some quality cricket and recorded three consecutive wins. Nevertheless, the Aussies will step into the game as favourites, having the services of several T20 stalwarts.

Playing XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kusal Mendis has smashed five fifties in last 10 T20Is, including an unbeaten 68 against Ireland in his last outing. With nine scalps in four games, Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. David Warner has scored 642 runs in 16 T20Is against Sri Lanka (50s: 6, 100s: 1). Adam Zampa has 21 wickets in 12 T20Is against the Lankan team.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy Cricket (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Dananjaya de Silva, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana Fantasy Cricket (Option 2): Kusal Mendis (C), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Marcus Stoinis, Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hassaranga, Josh Hazlewood (VC), Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Starc