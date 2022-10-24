Sports

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe set an 80-run target for SA

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe set an 80-run target for SA

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

South Africa eye their sixth win over Zimbabwe in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a rain-curtailed affair, Zimbabwe have set a target of 80 against South Africa at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Opting to bat, Zimbabwe suffered fatal blows, thereby reducing to 12/3 within the powerplay (three overs). However, Wesley Madhevere's blistering 35* got Zimbabwe to 79/5 in nine overs. Meanwhile, Seamer Lungi Ngidi (2/20) made light work of his rival's top-order. Here's more.

Duo Ngidi, Parnell reap wonders in Bellerive Oval

Left-armer Wayne Parnell got the breakthrough, bowling full to get the better of Craig Ervine. He wound up with an astonishing 6/1 in his two overs of allotted quota. Meanwhile, Ngidi was hit for a six before having the last laugh over Regis Chakabva. He bowled short to trap an in-form Sikandar Raza (0). He now owns 53 scalps at 18.20, equaling Parnell's tally.

Madhevere Madhevere comes to the rescue!

All-rounder Madhevere racked one of the most laud-worthy knocks of his T20I career. Coming in at 12/3, he struck four fours and a six, thereby racing to an 18-ball 35* Most notably, the middle-order batter fetched a 60-run stand with Milton Shumba which helped Zimbabwe get back in the competition.

H2H SA have a perfect 5-0 record against Zimbabwe

South Africa boast a 5-0 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in T20I match-ups. Their maiden meet was in 2010, with SA winning by seven wickets. Prior to this fixture, both sides last faced each other in October 2018, where the Proteas claimed a six-wicket triumph, chasing down 133 (135/4). JP Duminy had top-scored with a 26-ball 33*.