Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime overpowers Sebastian Korda, wins European Open: Key stats

Felix Auger-Aliassime overpowers Sebastian Korda, wins European Open: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his third men's singles ATP title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Canadian ace and second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime downed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at the European Open. The world number nine claimed his third ATP title, having won in Rotterdam and Florence this year. He is now seated seventh in the ATP Live Race to Turin and holds the final qualifying spot for the season finale. Here's more.

Stats Key stats of the match

Auger-Aliassime fired a whopping seven aces to Korda's solitary. He conceded a single double fault in contrast to his rival (2). He converted one of his three break points. Notably, the 22-year-old mustered a staggering 83% win record on his first serves. He eventually pocketed 40 of his 61 points through serves.

Information Auger-Aliassime takes a lead in ATP match-ups against Korda

Auger-Aliassime has bettered his ATP record against Korda to 2-1. Their maiden meet was in Acapulco in 2021, where the Canadian claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win. Korda settled the scores with a straight-set win in Estoril this year only to lose the lead yet again.

Information A look at Auger-Aliassime's journey in the tournament

Auger-Aliassime made short work of French Manuel Guinard (6-3, 6-3) in R16. In the quarter-finals, he prevailed against fifth-seeded Dan Evans 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2. He beat Richard Gasquet 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in the semi-finals before thumping Korda in the final summit clash.

Do you know? Unique record for Auger-Aliassime

As per ATP, Auger-Aliassime had lost his first eight ATP Tour finals. He has since won three of four championship matches, with all three of his wins in straight sets.

2022 How has Auger-Aliassime fared in 2022?

The Toni Nadal protege has mustered a 48-24 win-loss record this season, including three titles, with honor in Florence a few weeks back. He has an 8-4 record across Slams. Auger-Aliassime faced quarter-final and fourth-round exits at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, respectively. Meanwhile, he owns an 8-7 record in ATP Masters 1000, reaching the quarters in Madrid, Rome, Ontario, and Cincinnati.

Career How has Auger-Aliassime singles career panned out?

Auger-Aliassime owns a 148-100 win-loss record in men's singles. The former world number eight has a 25-14 record in Majors. Notably, he reached the semi-finals at US Open in 2021, which remains his best run across Slams. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has tallied a 30-29 record in ATP Masters 1000 and hasn't gone past the quarter-finals.