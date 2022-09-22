Sports

Pan Pacific Open: Naomi Osaka withdraws ahead of R16 match

Pan Pacific Open: Naomi Osaka withdraws ahead of R16 match

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Naomi Osaka's frustration on and off the field has continued

Naomi Osaka withdrew ahead of her round of 16 match at the 2022 Pan Pacific Open. Osaka was supposed to face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 but was forced to hand a walkover after suffering abdominal pain. Injuries and setbacks have hampered Osaka's season as she is yet to win anything substantial this year. Here's more.

Words Osaka sorry for not being able to compete

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," said Osaka. "It's an honour to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me."

Information Osaka had progressed after Saville faced an injury

In her opening match at the 2022 Pan Pacific Open, Osaka was 1-0 up when her opponent Daria Saville retired midway. Saville had hurt her left knee hitting a cross-court forehand in the second game.

Performance Osaka has been woeful of late

Osaka made her first appearance since suffering a shocking first-round exit at the 2022 US Open. She also lost in her first match at the Western & Southern Open. In 2022 Canadian Open, Osaka was trailing against Kaia Kanepi before retiring. Prior to that, she lost in the second round at the Silicon Valley Classic. She also suffered a first-round exit at Roland Garros.

Information Osaka is yet to win a tournament this year

Osaka has a 14-9 win-loss record in 2022. Currenly ranked 48th, Osaka is yet to win a tournament this year. Back in April, she reached the final in Miami before losing to Iga Swiatek. Miami is the only place where she reached semis or more.