Korea Open, Emma Raducanu reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 23, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Raducanu has reached the semi-finals in Korea (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

Emma Raducanu has reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Korea Open, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2. Prior to this win, she overcame Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 and Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-4. The Korea Open used to be WTA international till 2020. In 2021, it was WTA 125 and is now changed to WTA 250. Here we present the key stats.

Do you know? A look at the key stats

Raducanu served 4 aces compared to her opponent's 3. Both players clocked one double fault each. Raducanu enjoyed a 93% win on the first serve. Raducanu converted four out of five break points. Raducanu also won a total of 54 points.

2022 Raducanu has a 17-17 record in 2022

Raducanu has raced to a 17-17 win-loss record in 2022. She is yet to win a tournament and recently bowed out in the second round at Slovenia Open. Prior to that, the 2021 US Open winner crashed out in the opening round in this year's edition. Against Linette, this was the 1st meeting between the pair.

Alexandrova Ekaterina Alexandrova overcomes Lulu Radovcic

In another quarters match, Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame Lulu Radovcic in 7-5, 7-6 in straight sets. Despite clocking 8 double faults, Alexandrova stood tall converting six out of 11 break points and enjoying a 70% win on the first serve. Alexandrova now has a 30-17 win-loss record in 2022. She has lifted one title.

Do you know? Tatjana Maria has reached the semis

Tatjana Maria has also reached the semis after clinching a 6-1, 6-1 win over Zhu Lin. Maria dominated the show, converting six out of eight break points. She has raced to 45-24 win-loss record in 2022. Maria will face Alexandrova in the last four.