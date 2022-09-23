Sports

RSWS: India Legends beat England Legends; Sachin, Yuvraj shine

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 03:08 pm 2 min read

Tendulkar smashed 40 off 20 balls (Source: Twitter/@RSWorldSeries)

Magnificent knocks by veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh guided India Legends to a 40-run win against England Legends in the 2022 Road Safety World Series in Dehradun. Tendulkar smashed a 20-ball 40, while Yuvraj shone with an unbeaten 31 (15). Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar took three wickets as INDL restricted ENGL to 130/6. INDL are second in the standings with two wins.

Match How did the match pan out?

INDL were off to a flier after ENGL elected to field. Tendulkar and Naman Ojha got India past 50. The duo departed in the space of four deliveries. Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan carried their momentum before Yuvraj unleashed his powerful hitting. The Indian bowlers never let ENGL settle down in the run-chase. Pawar, Stuart Binny, Pragyan Ojha, and Manpreet Gony were among wickets.

Tendulkar Tendulkar smashed 40 off 20 balls

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar still looks a class apart nearly a decade after retiring from international cricket. He smashed 40 off 20 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes). An endearing paddle sweep has been the highlight of his knocks in the tournament so far. The 49-year-old led from the front and was all over the England bowlers throughout.

Information Yuvraj smashed three sixes

Like the Master, Yuvraj too gave a glimpse of his resounding knocks from the 2000s. He struck the English seamers for three sixes, all on the leg side, as well as three boundaries. Yuvraj fueled INDL's innings with a 15-ball 31*.