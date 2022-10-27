Sports

BCCI announces pay equity policy for women cricketers: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Indian women cricketers will receive the same match fee as their male counterparts (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced a pay equity policy for centrally-contracted women cricketers. As a part of this policy, Indian women cricketers will receive the same match fee as their male counterparts. This comes as a first step toward tackling discrimination. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the same on Twitter. Here are further details.

Information Indian women cricketers will receive these amounts

The Indian women cricketers will be "paid the same match fee as their male counterparts". As per the new rules, the contracted Indian women cricketers will receive Rs. 15 lakh per Test, Rs. 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh per T20I.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Contracts A look at the centrally-contracted Indian women cricketers

Here are the women cricketers contracted by the BCCI for the 2022/23 season. Grade A (Rs. 50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Grade B (Rs. 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Tanya Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar. Grade C (Rs. 10 lakh): Poonam Raut, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana.

Asia Cup India won the 2022 Women's Asia Cup T20

Earlier this month, the Indian women's cricket team overcame Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20. India Women claimed their seventh Asia Cup trophy. They have won four tournaments in the ODI version and three in the 20-over format. Batting first, Sri Lanka Women managed 65/9 in 20 overs. In response, India Women (71/2) chased down the target in style.