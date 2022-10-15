Sports

India win Women's Asia Cup T20 title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 15, 2022

Renuka Singh was the chief architect for India Women with the ball (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team overcame Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 on Saturday in Sylhet. Batting first, Sri Lanka Women managed 65/9 in 20 overs. For India Women, Renuka Singh was top-notch. She claimed figures worth 3/5 in three overs. In response, India Women (71/2) chased down the target in style to be declared winners.

Final How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start and managed just 16 runs for the loss of five wickets in the powerplay overs. India kept the screws intact and didn't allow SL Women a breathing space. However, the last three SL batters faced 65 deliveries among them to help their side surpass 60. India won the match thereafter, losing two wickets.

Honor 7th Asia Cup title for India Women

India Women have claimed seven Asia Cup trophies so far, besides being a finalist in the previous edition. India have won four tournaments in the ODI version and 3 in the 20-over format. Meanwhile, SLW are waiting for their maiden Asia Cup honor. SLW have been four-time runners up (ODI). SLW reached the semis, besides finishing fourth and 3rd in the 20-over format earlier.

Do you know? SLW have posted their lowest total versus INDW

Sri Lanka Women have posted their lowest total versus India Women in the format. It's also their fourth-lowest score in the 20-over format. This is now the joint-seventh lowest score versus India in the 20-over format as well.

Gayakwad Rajeshwari Gayakwad becomes fifth-highest wicket-taker for India

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was superb for India, claiming figures worth 2/16 from her four overs. She has now raced to 54 scalps at just 17.40. Gayakwad is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. She surpassed the tally of Ekta Bisht (53). She finished this year's edition with nine scalps from seven games at 11.77.

Do you know? Key numbers for Renuka and Sneh

Renuka (3/5) was the main weapon for India. Renuka now has 21 scalps in the format at an average of 19.38. Sneh Rana has also raced to 21 wickets for India Women at 21.71. She finished with a spell of 2/13 from her four overs.

Smriti Key stats for Smriti Mandhana

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made light work of the chase. She hammered a 25-ball 51*, winning the game with a six. Mandhana has now become the second India Women batter to surpass the 2,400-run mark in the format after Harmanpreet Kaur. She has 2,437 runs and hammered her 18th fifty. Mandhana also surpassed the 100-run mark in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup (134).