Women's Asia Cup T20 final: SL manage 65/9 versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 15, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

India Women were all over Sri Lanka Women (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The Sri Lankan women's cricket team suffered big time after opting to bat first against India Women in the Women's Asia Cup T20 final on Saturday. SL Women were poor with the bat as the Indian bowlers maintained their discipline to restrict the former to 65/9 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh was the chief architect for India Women with the ball (3/5).

Start Lanka off to a horrific start

SL openers saw out the first two overs (7/0) before skipper Chamari Athapaththu was run out in search of a non existent single in the 3rd over. Renuka changed the game in the next over. She dismissed Madavi and Hasini Perera and in between there was a run out as well. 3 wickets in an over had Lanka gasping for breath.

Information SL lose five wickets in the PP overs

In the final over of the powerplay, Renuka went on to get the wicket of Kavisha Dilhari. A delivery bowled in the middle and leg stump channel saw the batter play across the line and get castled. SL managed 16 runs in the PP overs.

Gayakwad Gayakwad excels with the ball

Rajeshwari Gayakwad applied further pressure on the Lankan batters. She dismissed Nilakshi de Silva in the 7th over and Ranasinghe (13) in the 12th. Ranasinghe played a poor shot, coming down the track with the ball crashing on to her stumps. Gayakwad finished her spell with figures reading 2/16 from four overs. Meanwhile, Sneh Rana impressed as well, claiming 2/13.

Information SL Women's last three batters show courage

Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya helped SL Women break the 50-run barrier. In fact, the last three batters showed resilience and made sure SL Women weren't bowled out. 65 deliveries were faced among the last three batters.