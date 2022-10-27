Sports

T20 World Cup: Tabraiz Shamsi claims a three-fer versus Bangladesh

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 12:38 pm 1 min read

Tabraiz Shamsi impressed largely versus Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi impressed largely versus Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 encounter at the SCG on Thursday. Shamsi finished with three scalps for 20 runs from his four overs versus Bangladesh. Batting first, SA managed 205/5 in 20 overs, riding on Rilee Rossouw's century. In response, Bangladesh folded for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

SA vs BAN How did the match pan out?

South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over after they elected to bat. However, Quinton de Kock and Rossouw launched their counter-attack the next moment. The duo shared a 168-run stand, having entered the record books. Rossouw raced to his century as SA compiled 205/5. Despite having a decent start, Bangladesh lost successive wickets at the start. Bangladesh perished on 101.

Shamsi Shami gets to 72 scalps for SA

Shamsi claimed the wickets of Litton Das (34), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), and Nurul Hasan (2) to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker in the match after Anrich Nortje (4/10). Shamsi has raced to 72 scalps in the format at 20.80. Shamsi is also the first South African bowler to claim 70-plus scalps for the format.