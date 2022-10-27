Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje's four-fer annihilates Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 12:37 pm 1 min read

Nortje stood out with figures of 4/10 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A resounding four-wicket haul by Anrich Nortje helped South Africa register a thumping 104-run win against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Nortje conceded just 10 runs in 3.3 overs as SA bundled out Bangladesh for just 101. The South African seamer showcased his express pace that severed Bangladesh's bid to chase 206.

Spell A hostile spell by Nortje

Pace spearhead Nortje made early inroads in the Bangladesh batting line-up. He dismissed both Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first over. Nortje then got rid of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in his next over. The South African seamer returned to dismiss Taskin Ahmed, his fourth scalp. Notably, Nortje conceded just four runs in his first two overs.

Information Career-best figures for Nortje

Nortje has claimed his first haul of four wickets in T20I cricket. His 4/10 are now his best bowling figures in the format. Nortje has raced to 29 T20I wickets from 26 matches. He averages just 21.20 in the shortest format.