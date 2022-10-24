Sports

T20 World Cup, SA vs ZIM: Ervine elects to bat

Oct 24, 2022

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has been struggling for form (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa are kick-starting their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Zimbabwe. The Proteas side is studded with T20 stalwarts and would like to get the glory this time. On the other hand, Zimbabwe played some quality cricket in the qualifying stage and would back themselves to upset SA. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine has won the toss and elected to bat.

Playing XIs Here are the two teams

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Zimbabwe Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The contest is taking place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Sides batting first have won six of the 11 T20Is played here. As the track is fruitful for batting, any total under 155 won't be safe. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed (1:30 PM IST) on Hotstar (paid subscription).

SA vs ZIM Can Zimbabwe pull off an upset?

Although Zimbabwe have momentum in their favor, upsetting a formidable SA unit would take some beating. In-form Sikandar Raza will hold the key for Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the Proteas players will rely on the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, who have been among the runs. South Africa's fast-bowling attack is one of the best in the tournament.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

South Africa have won their all five previous T20Is against Zimbabwe. Their last clash, in October 2018, saw the Proteas record a six-wicket win. In T20 WC, the two sides have met only once previously, back in 2012. SA won that game by 10 wickets.

Stats Who are the key performers?

David Miller has scored 283 T20Is runs in 2022 with his average and, strike rate being over 50 and, 180 respectively. Rilee Rossouw has scored 231 runs in six innings since his comeback to the T20I team. Sikandar Raza has scored 136 runs so far in the tournament alongside scalping five wickets. Blessing Muzarabani took six wickets in three games in the qualifying stage.