Sports

T20 WC, Hardik Pandya takes three-fer against Pakistan: Key stats

T20 WC, Hardik Pandya takes three-fer against Pakistan: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 03:19 pm 1 min read

Hardik Pandya bowled a stellar spell against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded a three-wicket haul in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer bowled with hostility in the middle overs and tightened India's grip over the game. He claimed figures of 3/30 in his four overs as Pakistan lost momentum out of nowhere. Here we decode his stats in T20I cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hardik Pandya has been in astonishing form since his return to the Indian team earlier this year.

He showcased his class against the Men in Green as well.

He utilized the bounce on offer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and took three important wickets.

In Ravindra Jadeja's absence, the star all-rounder is certainly living up to the expectations .