T20 WC, Hardik Pandya takes three-fer against Pakistan: Key stats
Written by Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 23, 2022, 03:19 pm 1 min read
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded a three-wicket haul in the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer bowled with hostility in the middle overs and tightened India's grip over the game. He claimed figures of 3/30 in his four overs as Pakistan lost momentum out of nowhere. Here we decode his stats in T20I cricket.
Context
Why does this story matter?
- Hardik Pandya has been in astonishing form since his return to the Indian team earlier this year.
- He showcased his class against the Men in Green as well.
- He utilized the bounce on offer at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and took three important wickets.
- In Ravindra Jadeja's absence, the star all-rounder is certainly living up to the expectations .
