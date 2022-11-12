Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Delhi beat Vidarbha: Key stats

Dhawan played an important 47-run knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Delhi thrashed Vidarbha by five wickets in Elite Group B to kick-start their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Chasing a paltry 208 in Kolkata, Delhi crossed the line with 5.1 overs to spare. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Lalit Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 47 and 56* respectively. With the ball, pacers Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini scalped three wickets. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy got underway on Saturday (November 12).

Delhi met Vidarbha in their opener and recorded a comprehensive win.

While the foundation of the win was laid by bowlers, batters did well to chase down the total on a tricky surface.

Besides Delhi, the likes of Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Assam also won their respective openers.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl at the 22 Yards, Salt Lake in Kolkata. Several Vidarbha batters got starts but they could not capitalize. Ganesh Satish (47) and Apoorv Wankhade (35) were the major contributors. Ishant (3/24) and Saini (3/64) were brilliant with the ball. Although Vidarbha bowlers fought valiantly while defending a paltry total, they couldn't take their side to win.

Stats Dhawan races to 11,850 List-A runs

Dhawan, who'll lead India in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, scored 47 off 64 deliveries (4s: 5, 6:1). He has raced to 11,899 runs in 295 List A matches at 44.39, including 6,672 runs in 161 ODIs. Dhawan has 30 centuries and 65 fifties in List-A cricket. With the ODI World Cup taking place next year, Dhawan's form will be key.

Knocks Important knocks from Yash Dhull and Lalit Yadav

Besides Dhawan, Yash Dhull and Lalit Yadav also starred with the bat for Delhi. The former attacked bowlers from the outset and scored 37 off just 27 deliveries (4s: 5, 6:1). Meanwhile, Yadav played a composed knock down the order and saved Delhi from a collapse. With the help of two sixes and four fours, the dasher scored an unbeaten 56 off 73 deliveries.

Information Ishant and Saini claim three-fers

Ishant was key for Delhi, picking three wickets for 24 runs. He has raced to 181 List A scalps in 124 matches at 28.60. Saini was instrumental as well (3/64). He now has 89 scalps in 61 List A matches.

Information Rahane helps Mumbai win opener

Ajinkya Rahane scored an unbeaten 72-ball 59 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes as Mumbai overcame Bengal in a crucial Elite Group E match. Rahane has completed 6,113 runs in 168 List A matches. The veteran batter has smashed 10 centuries alongside 43 fifties in 50-over cricket. Bengal managed 121/10 in 31.3 overs before Mumbai chased down the total.

Groups Delhi and Mumbai placed second in their respective groups

In Elite Group B, the likes of Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, and Delhi picked up wins. Delhi are placed fourth with a NRR of +0.499. In Elite Group E, Puducherry, Mumbai and Maharashtra have opened their accounts. Mumbai are placed second (NRR +1.635). In Elite Group D, there were wins for Baroda and Uttarakhand.