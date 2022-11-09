Sports

T20 World Cup: Dawid Malan, Mark Wood doubtful against India

Nov 09, 2022

Malan could not bat against Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are doubtful starters for England's semi-final clash against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Malan suffered a groin injury during England's last league stage against Sri Lanka. The veteran batter could not even bat in the game. Meanwhile, Wood has taken a limited part in training after reporting general body stiffness. Here is more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The knock-out clash takes place at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

As India topped the Group 2 standings with four wins in five games, England would not like to miss out on their key players.

In Wednesday's training session, both Wood and Malan underwent fitness tests with England's strength and conditioning coach.

A call on the duo's participation is yet to be taken.

Quote What did Jos Buttler say?

England skipper Jos Buttler stated the team management is not rushing to make a call on Wood and Malan's participation. "We don't have to make the decision immediately," Buttler stated in the press conference. "We will give Dawid and Mark Wood as long as possible."

Campaign How have the two players fared in the tournament?

Former top-ranked T20I batter, Malan has struggled to get going in the tournament. He has scored just 56 runs in three innings at a paltry strike rate of 82.35. On the other hand, Wood has been exceptional with the ball in hand. The right-arm speedster has so far scalped nine wickets in four games at a decent economy rate of 7.71.

Options Who are the possible replacements?

As per BBC, Mark Wood is most likely to be available as he bowled two overs in the nets at about "70% capacity." David Willey might get a go in case Wood misses out. On the other hand, Malan was not able to run at "full tilt" and is expected to warm the bench. Phil Salt is the front-runner to replace him in the XI.