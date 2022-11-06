Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shakib elects to bat

Written by V Shashank Nov 06, 2022, 09:21 am 2 min read

Pakistan have a 15-2 win-loss record against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in a crucial Super 12 clash in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. After South Africa facing a defeat against the Netherlands, it's a virtual quarter-final for both Pakistan and the Tigers. The winner will join India from Group 2 in the semi-finals. The news is that Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first.

Playing XI Here are the teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture on Sunday (November 6). While the track is fruitful for batting, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. 158 is the average first-innings score at the venue in T20Is. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan have firmly dominated Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head record in T20 Internationals (15-2). Bangladesh's last T20I victory over the Men in Green was recorded in 2016. Notably, the two sides met twice last month and Pakistan emerged victorious on both occasions. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan have thrashed the Bangla Tigers in all their five meetings so far.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shadab Khan has taken eight wickets alongside scoring a fifty in the tournament. With 892 runs in 22 games, Mohammad Rizwan is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Taskin Ahmed has clipped 13 wickets in 2022, averaging 27.07. Litton Das scored a 27-ball 60 against India in his last outing. With 127 scalps, Shakib Al Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.