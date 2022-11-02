Sports

Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in ICC T20 World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has become the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. The batting stalwart achieved the milestone against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli went past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1,016 runs by adding 16 more runs. Here we look at his stats in the tournament.

Leaderboard Kohli goes at the top

Kohli had 845 T20 WC runs in 21 matches at the start of the tournament. He went past fellow teammate Rohit Sharma, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Chris Gayle with unbeaten fifties in India's first two games. In his last outing against South Africa, he became only the second player to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament. Now, he is at the pinnacle.

Proceedings How has the match proceeded?

Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first in Adelaide. Kohli arrived in the middle after Rohit's departure in the fourth over. The 33-year-old was positive from the outset as he played some ravishing shots. He reached the milestone during the seventh over of India's innings. Notably, a win in the ongoing contest would almost seal India's berth in the semi-finals.

Stats Kohli's astonishing T20 WC numbers

Kohli, who made his T20 WC debut in the 2012 edition, has been a prolific run-getter in the competition. While he averages over 80, he has a strike rate in excess of 130 in the tournament. His tally of 12 fifty-plus scores is also the highest for any batter. Kohli's highest score of 89* was recorded against West Indies in the 2016 event.

Information Leading run-scorer in T20I cricket

With over 3,900 runs in 113 matches, Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. While he boasts an average of over 50 in T20Is, his strike rate goes past 138. Kohli has 35 fifties and a century in the shortest international format.

Feat 1000-run mark in 2022

Earlier this year, Kohli crossed the 1,000-run mark (international cricket) in a calendar year for the first time since 2019. The Run Machine attained the feat against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 842 and 964 runs in 2020 and 2021 respectively after having belted a behemoth 2,455 runs in 2019, averaging 64.60.