Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav displaces Mohammad Rizwan atop

ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav displaces Mohammad Rizwan atop

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 02, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form (Source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

Indian cricket team batter Suryakumar Yadav has risen to number one in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. Suryakumar displaced Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to claim the top spot. Notably, Suryakumar is the top run-scorer in T20Is this year. He has also been in clutch form in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Here are further details.

Duo T20WC 2022: Suryakumar and Rizwan have enjoyed contrasting forms

Suryakumar has 863 rating points, taking a 21-point lead over second-placed Rizwan (842). It has been a bog contrast in form for these two in the ongoing tournament. Suryakumar has smashed 134 runs from three innings, including two successive half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rizwan has failed to get going for Pakistan, scoring 67 runs across three innings, which includes a 49-run knock versus the Netherlands.

Information Suryakumar and Rizwan are the two top-scorers

Suryakumar is the highest run-scorer this year, accumulating 935 runs at 42.50. He has smashed one century and eight fifties (SR 183.69). Meanwhile,Rizwan has scored 888 runs at 49.33. He has smashed nine fifties (SR 123.84).

Rankings Phillips gains five places; Kohli rises to 10th

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who has smashed a ton and a fifty in the ongoing tournament, has jumped five places to be seventh. He has racked up 703 points. Rilee Rossouw has moved upto 8th, having gained 17 places. Virat Kohli is now placed 10th (638 rating points). Quinton de Kock rose to 11th (631 rating points).

Bowling Hasaranga gains big to go second among bowlers

In the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has risen to second and is closing in on Rashid Khan. Hasaranga has 697 rating points and is three below Rashid (700). He has gained four spots which resulted in Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropping places. England's Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner have gained berths as well.