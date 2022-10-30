Sports

T20 World Cup, brilliant South Africa overcome India: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 30, 2022, 08:05 pm 4 min read

Suryakumar's fifty for India wasn't enough (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An all-round South Africa overcame India in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match on Sunday. Batting first, India managed 133/9, riding on Suryakumar Yadav's superb fifty. For SA, Lungi Ngidi finished with four wickets. In response, SA lost early scalps before Aiden Markram and David Miller added a match-winning stand. SA are now top of Group 2. Here's more.

IND vs SA How did the match pan out?

Ngidi's brilliance saw SA dominate the show as he claimed four scalps. India were reduced to 49/5 before Suryakumar and Dinesh Karthik added 52 runs. India lost wickets thereafter and nobody managed to put up a fight. 133 was always going to be less but India bowled well, getting three early scalps. However, Markram and Miller fought back to help SA win.

Ngidi Ngidi claims his second career 4-wicket haul

Ngidi claimed 4/29 from his four overs. In 34 games, Ngidi has claimed a total of 57 scalps at 17.43. He now has two four-wicket hauls. He has surpassed Samuel Badree and Josh Hazlewood in terms of wickets (56 each). Versus India, Ngidi has managed 10 scalps in 5 matches at 15.50. He is the first SA bowler to claim 10-plus scalps versus India.

Kohli Kohli completes 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli has completed 1,000 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup. Kohli's tally of 1,001 runs in the tournament is only second to Mahela Jayawardene, who mustered 1,016 runs in 31 outings. Meanwhile, Kohli achieved the milestone in his 24th match. Kohli averages 83.41 and has a strike rate of 131.71. He has 12 fifty-plus scores in the competition (highest).

Rohit Rohit Sharma becomes most capped player in T20 World Cup

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has become the most capped player in ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit appeared in his 36th game at the global event. In 36 matches, Rohit (15) has piled up 919 runs at an average of 36.76. He has smashed nine half-centuries and is the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament's history after Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, and Chris Gayle.

SKY 11th half-century in T20I cricket for Suryakumar

Suryakumar played a lone hand for India. He managed a 40-ball 68, hammering six fours and 3 sixes. Suryakumar slammed his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. Notably, It was his eighth T20I fifty this year. In 37 T20Is, Suryakumar has smashed 1,179 runs at an average of 40.65. He has a strike rate of 177.02. The tally includes 108 fours and 67 sixes.

Runs SKY completes 900 T20I runs in 2022

During the first innings, Suryakumar also completed 900 T20I runs in 2022. He is the first batter to reach this mark in the format this year. SKY now has 935 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 42.50 in 2022. He has a staggering strike rate of 183.69. Suryakumar is only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in terms of runs (888).

Information Parnell and Nortje bowl well for SA

Wayne Parnell (3/15) was superb for SA. He has raced to 56 scalps at 23.91. Anrich Nortje (1/23) now has 30 scalps from 27 games at 21.27.

Do you know? India maintain momentum in the PP overs

India have bowled well in the 2022 World Cup powerplay overs. Pakistan managed 32/2 in Melbourne. Netherlands posted 27/2 in Sydney and now SA got just 24/3 in Perth. Across three games, India have claimed seven scalps, giving away 83 runs from 18 overs.

Information Bavuma averages 5.5 across last 8 innings in T20Is

SA skipper Temba Bavuma has become a weak link for his side. His last eight scores in the format reading as 8(10), 8*(11), 0(4), 0(7), 3(8), 2*(2), 2(6), and 10(15). He has managed just 33 runs at an average of 5.5.

Duo Markram and Miller shine

Markram scored a 41-ball 52 for SA. He was earlier dropped by Kohli. Markram finished with six fours and a six. He now has 842 runs at 40.09, besides getting to his 9th fifty. Markram shared a solid 76-run stand alongside Miller. Senior batter Miller scored his 6th fifty. He has also gotten past 2,100 runs in the format, besides surpassing Glenn Maxwell (2,092).