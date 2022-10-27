Sports

T20 WC: India score 179/2 against Netherlands; Rohit, Kohli shine

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 27, 2022, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli slammed his 35th T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Incredible knocks from Virat Kohli (62*) and Suryakumar Yadav (51*) guided India to 179/2 against Netherlands in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The duo added over 80 runs on a sticky SCG surface after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul departed. Earlier, the Indian skipper hammered a 39-ball 53, having shattered multiple records.

PP India were 32/1 after Powerplay

India lost opener KL Rahul early after they elected to bat. Paul van Meekeren trapped him in front in the third over. However, Rohit and Kohli steadied India's ship thereafter. The duo was rather watchful in the first six overs. They negotiated the Netherlands seamers, who continued to bowl tight lengths. India were 32/1 after the Powerplay.

Partnership Rohit, Kohli add 73 runs for second wicket

Rohit and Kohli finally broke the shackles after the first six overs. They added 73 runs for the second wicket. Rohit brought up his 29th T20I half-century in the 11th over. While Rohit took some risks, Kohli continued to rotate the strike. Fred Klaassen ended Rohit's bid for his fifth T20I ton by dismissing him in the 12th over.

Milestone Rohit completes 900 runs in T20 WC

Rohit scored 53 (39), a knock laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. The Indian captain registered his 33rd T20I fifty-plus score. In the process, Rohit also completed 900 runs in the men's T20 World Cup. He is just the second Indian after Kohli and the fourth overall to reach this mark. Rohit (904) went past the tally of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (897).

Information Rohit breaks Yuvraj Singh's record

Playing his 34th match in the global event, Rohit now has 34 sixes for India, bettering the tally of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The latter hammered 33 maximums in his career. He also steered clear of David Warner and Shane Watson (31 each).

Kohli Back-to-back half-centuries for Kohli

Kohli continues his exploits in the ongoing tournament. After his historic 82*-run knock against Pakistan, Kohli showed his class against Netherlands. He slammed his 35th half-century in T20I cricket and a second consecutive in the tournament. It was his 36th fifty-plus score in the format (one century). Kohli shared two valuable partnerships with Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY Another fifty by SKY

Suryakumar seems to be unstoppable at the moment. Once again, he gave an exhibition of his 360-degree strokes. SKY slammed an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls (7 fours, 1 six). It was his seventh T20I half-century of 2022. SKY, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022, has raced to 867 runs (this year). His strike rate in this period reads 184.86.