Rohit Sharma becomes most capped player in T20 World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 30, 2022, 05:38 pm 1 min read

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has become the most capped player in ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit is appearing in his 36th game at the global event with India up against South Africa in a crucial Super 12 Group 2 match. Rohit has steered clear of former Sri Lankan ace Tillakaratne Dilshan, who made 35 appearances. Here are the details.

Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first against SA at the Perth Stadium. However, he came in and perished for a paltry 14-ball 15. He hit one four and a six before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi, who banged the ball in short and the extra bounce was too much for Rohit. His attempted pull shot saw the ball balloon up.

In 36 matches, Rohit has piled up 919 runs at an average of 36.76. He has smashed nine half-centuries and is the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament's history after Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, and Chris Gayle.