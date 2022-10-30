Sports

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav slams his 11th T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 30, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar slammed a 40-ball 68 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An incredible knock by Suryakumar Yadav guided India to 133/9 against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium. The Proteas seamers exploited the pace and bounce to perturb a star-studded Indian line-up. However, Suryakumar defied all odds to help India bounce back. He slammed a 40-ball 68, his 11th half-century in T20I cricket.

Knock Another valiant knock by SKY

Suryakumar Yadav took over after Virat Kohli's knock was cut short by Lungi Ngidi. The former was the lone warrior for India in the middle overs. He slammed his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. Notably, It was his eighth T20I fifty this year. SKY, who helped India get past the 100-run mark hammered 68 off 40 balls. He smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Information SKY attains this feat

Suryakumar now has the most 50+ score by an Indian at number four or lower in men's T20Is (9). He broke the record of Indian legend Yuvraj Singh, who recorded eight such scores at this position in the format.

Milestone SKY completes 900 T20I runs in 2022

During the first innings, Suryakumar also completed 900 T20I runs in 2022. He is the first batter to reach this mark in the format this year. SKY now has 935 runs from 26 T20Is at an average of 42.50 in 2022. He has a staggering strike rate of 183.69. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is behind Suryakumar in terms of runs (888).

Records Notable records of Suryakumar in 2022

Earlier this year, Suryakumar became the first-ever Indian to have slammed over 700 T20I runs in a calendar year. He surpassed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan (689 in 2018). Suryakumar became the first Indian to register eight 50+ scores in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Interestingly, Kohli recorded seven such scores in 2016 and 2022.

Information Career stats of Suryakumar

In 37 T20Is, Suryakumar has smashed 1,179 runs at an average of 40.65. He has an astonishing strike rate of 177.02 in the format. The tally includes 108 fours and 67 sixes. His maiden T20I century came in July this year, against England.