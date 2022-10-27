Sports

IPL 2023 auction: Delhi Capitals could release these players

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 27, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Shardul Thakur is a standby player in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals could release the trio of Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction, reported Cricbuzz. Having bagged a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore, Thakur was one of the most expensive players in the 2022 mega action. As he couldn't perform to expectations, DC might release him to broaden their purse at the event. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Cricbuzz, all 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of released and retained players by November 15.

It has also been learned that the bidding event will take place on December 16 in either Istanbul or Bengaluru.

DC could not qualify for playoffs last season, having finished at the fifth position with seven wins in 14 league games.

Developements DC might try to get Shardul at a lower price

DC might release Thakur in the auction and then bid for him at a lower price. The all-rounder scored 120 runs in 14 games in the 2022 tournament. Although he took 15 wickets, his economy rate was close to 10. As his stocks have gone down in T20 cricket, he is not expected to fetch such an enormous amount again.

Auction Bharat, Mandeep Singh likely to land in the auction pool

DC might also release Bharat and Mandeep, who were bought for Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 1.10 core respectively at the last auction. While Mandeep garnered 18 runs in three matches last season, Bharat scored eight runs in two outings. As the duo didn't really fit in DC's scheme of things, the franchise would look to get those players who can add more value.

Purse Bigger purse will be allotted

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rs. 5 crore will be added to each franchise's existing purse. Hence, the team officials will have Rs. 95 crore to build their respective squads. Punjab Kings had the largest purse left - Rs 3.45 crore - after last year's auction event. Lucknow Super Giants were the only team to exhaust their entire purse.

Format Return of home and away format

IPL 2023, which is likely to get underway in the third week of March, will see the return of the home and away format. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had mentioned the same in his letter to state associations. "IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," Ganguly had stated.