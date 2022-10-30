Sports

T20 World Cup, IND vs SA: Rohit elects to bat

Oct 30, 2022

India and South Africa are up against each other in a Super 12 Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. India have claimed two successive wins and SA remain unbeaten as well, facing a no result against Zimbabwe and then thrashing Bangladesh. The news from the stadium is that Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will bat.

Details Timing, pitch report, and TV listing

The Perth Stadium will host the duel between India and SA. One expects plenty of pace and carry. Pacers will relish bowling here. Spinners will want to vary their deliveries and bowl intelligently. One can watch the encounter live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Do you know? Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, 23 games have been played between the two sides. India have won 13, SA have claimed nine wins. One match ended as no-result.

IND vs SA A cracking contest on offer

India have batted well so with Virat Kohli leading the way with two successive match-winning knocks. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav can make an impact. Bowling wise, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to make his presence felt in the PP overs. SA have firepower in the ranks with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw coming into this game on the back of superb knocks versus Bangladesh.

Information Hooda comes in for Axar

Deepak Hooda has come in for Axar in the Indian side. India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Information Ngidi replaces Shamsi

SA skipper Temba Bavuma said Tabraiz Shamsi misses out with Lungi Ngidi coming in. SA Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.