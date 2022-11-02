Sports

T20 World Cup: Kohli guides India to 184/6 against Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli returned unbeaten on 64 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Another scintillating knock by Virat Kohli guided India to 184/6 against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli (64*), along with R Ashwin, handed India a solid finish. Kohli also became the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, having slammed a half-century. KL Rahul scored a terrific fifty, while Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 16-ball 30.

PP India manage 37/1 in the Powerplay

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early after Bangladesh elected to field. He looked rusty and managed just 2 off 8 balls. Rohit was even dropped by Hasan Mahmud on 1. However, Rahul bounced back from his poor run, punishing the Bangladesh bowlers sporadically. Kohli joined Rahul as the duo worked in tandem. India managed 37/1 in the Powerplay.

Information India's Powerplay scores

India are yet to touch the 40-run mark in the Powerplay at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Their scores in the first six overs read 31/3 vs Pakistan (Melbourne), 32/1 vs Netherlands (Sydney), 33/2 vs SA (Perth), and 37/1 vs Bangladesh (Adelaide).

Milestone Most runs in T20 World Cup

Kohli has become the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. He reached the milestone during the seventh over. Kohli went past Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1,016 runs by adding 16 more runs. In his last outing against South Africa, he became only the second player to complete 1,000 runs in the tournament.

Numbers A fine half-century by Kohli

Kohli, who started watchfully, went on to slam his 36th half-century in T20I cricket. He now has 37 fifty-plus scores in the format (one century). Kohli now has seven T20I fifties in 2022, the third-most this year after Mohammad Rizwan (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (8). During the innings, Kohli became the first-ever batter to touch the 3,900-run mark in T20Is.

Rahul 21st T20I fifty for Rahul

After three successive poor outings, Rahul responded in style to silence critics. The Indian opener slammed his 21st half-century in T20Is. Rahul managed a 32-ball 50 for his side before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. His 50 runs included three fours and four sixes (SR 156.25). Rahul was livid with himself for the manner in which he got dismissed.