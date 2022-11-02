Sports

KL Rahul smashes his 21st half-century in T20Is: Key stats

KL Rahul slammed his 21st half-century in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@klrahul)

Indian opener KL Rahul slammed his 21st half-century in T20Is. He achieved the mark during a crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match versus Bangladesh in Adelaide. Rahul managed a 32-ball 50 for his side before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. After three successive poor outings, Rahul responded in style to silence critics. Here we decode his numbers.

Rahul Rahul impresses versus Bangladesh

India lost the early wicket of Rohit Sharma after a slow start to the innings. Rahul freed his arms and went on to stitch a superb 67-run stand alongside Virat Kohli. His 50 runs included three fours and four sixes (SR 156.25). Rahul will be livid with himself in the manner in which he was dismissed. He looked in great touch until then.

Do you know? Rahul races to 2,209 runs, slams 2nd fifty versus BAN

Rahul, who is the 3rd-highest run-scorer for India in the 20-over format, has raced to 2,209 runs at 38.08. He has 21 fifties and two centuries. Meanwhile, in 6 games versus Bangladesh, Rahul has piled up 149 runs at 37.25. He has registered two fifties.

Information Fifth fifty for Rahul in 2022

Rahul now has five fifties in 2022 from 14 innings. Overall, he has amassed 378 runs this year at an average of 29.07. Prior to this knock, his scores in the ongoing tournament were 4, 9, and 9.