David Miller smashes his 6th T20I fifty: Key stats

Oct 30, 2022

Miller slammed four fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 59* (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

David Miller hit the winning runs as South Africa thrashed India by five wickets in a crucial ICC World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match on Sunday in Perth. Miller came in when SA were 24/3 in pursuit of 134. He shared a solid 76-run stand alongside Aiden Markram (52). Miller finished with a score of 59* from 46 balls. Here's more.

Miller Decoding the numbers of Miller

Miller slammed four fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 59*. He brought up his sixth half-century in the format. Miller has raced to 2,130 runs at an average of 34.91. He has gone past Mahmudullah (2.122) and Glenn Maxwell (2,090) in terms of runs. Versus India, Miller has raced to 379 runs at 47.37. He smashed his second fifty versus India.

IND vs SA How did the match pan out?

Lungi Ngidi's brilliance saw SA dominate the show as he claimed four scalps. India were reduced to 49/5 before Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik added 52 runs. India lost wickets thereafter and nobody managed to put up a fight. 133 was always going to be less but India bowled well, getting three early scalps. However, Markram and Miller fought back to help SA win.