2022 T20 World Cup: Afghanistan-Ireland match abandoned due to rain
Rain played a spoilsport as the 25th match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Both teams will take a point each from this fixture. Unfortunately, this was Afghanistan's second successive no-result after suffering a similar fate against New Zealand. They are yet to open their account in the tourney. Here's more.
Ireland concluded second in the Group B standings (first round), with six and nine-wicket wins over Scotland and West Indies respectively. Coming to the Super 12s, they succumbed to a nine-wicket drubbing against SL before beating England by five runs (DLS). And now, a rain-abandoned contest. For Afghanistan, they lost by five wickets to the Three Lions before back-to-back no-results against NZ and Ireland.
Veteran Paul Stirling tops the scoring charts, having slammed 122 runs in five innings at 30.18 (HS: 66* vs West Indies). Joshua Little has been the best bet with the ball, with six scalps at 24.33. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran (32) is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in the tournament. Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rashid Khan have snared a wicket each.
The MCG has hosted four matches in the 2022 T20 WC so far, including the nail-biting India-Pakistan clash. The iconic venue will play host to three more matches - October 28: England vs Australia, November 6: India vs Zimbabwe, and November 13: Final.
New Zealand lead the Group 1 points table with three points. They stay unbeaten with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.450. Ireland trail them (W1 L1 NR1), having collected three points (-1.170). Sri Lanka and England follow suit with two points each. Afghanistan are seated fifth with 2 points from 3 games (-0.620) Australia are last with 2 points from two games (-1.555).