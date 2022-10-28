Sports

Europa League 2022-23, Manchester United blank Sheriff 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 28, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return with a goal (Source: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Manchester United earned an impressive 3-0 win over Sheriff on matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season. Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return with a goal for United after being left out of the squad for the Chelsea clash in the Premier League for disciplinary reasons. Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford found the back of the net as well. Here are the stats.

MUNSHE A satisfying 3-0 win for United

United were dominant in the first half but had to wait until the 44th minute when Dalot headed in Christian Eriksen's corner. After half-time, United maintained their supremacy and substitute Luke Shaw's brilliant cross from the left was met by Rashford. Ronaldo, who had his moments, added the third. His header was saved but a quick reaction saw him pounce on the spilled ball.

Do you know? United need to beat Sociedad by a two-goal advantage

United need a win by two goals against Real Sociedad on matchday 6 to progress as Group E leaders. Sociedad have maintained a 100% record (W5) and are seated atop the group with 15 points. United have 12 points from five games (L1 W4).

Eriksen Eriksen has a solid game for United

Eriksen had a solid game versus Sheriff. As per Squawka, the Man United mid-fielder made 131 touches (most), 105 accurate passes (most), had a 91% passing accuracy, besides 69 passes in final third (most). He also made 29 final third entries (most), won possession 8 times (most), delivered 7 crosses (most), and created 6 chances (most).

Stats Key numbers for Man United

United are seven games without a loss in all competitions. Notably, this is their longest streak in 2022. United have kept four clean sheets in four of their last five games in all competitions. Ronaldo netted his 701st career club goal, including 145 for Manchester United. He now has 3 goals in the 2022-23 season (13 appearances). Eriksen clocked his fourth assist for United.

Information Arsenal fail to book top spot for now

Arsenal suffered their maiden defeat in their Europa League campaign. Mikel Arteta's men lost 0-2 versus Dutch side PSV on matchday 5. Arsenal have 12 points and will seal top place if they stay above PSV, who have 10 points in Group A.