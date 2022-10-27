Sports

Three-star Sikandar Raza helps Zimbabwe stun Pakistan: Here's how

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 27, 2022, 08:34 pm 2 min read

Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe claim a famous win (Source: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe claim a famous win over Pakistan in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan were 88/3 at one stage in a chase of 131 versus Zimbabwe in their Super 12 Group 2 match. However, Raza dismissed Shadab Khan (17) and then got Haider Ali of the very next ball. He also dismissed Shan Masood.

Wickets 3 quality wickets for Sikandar Raza

Shadab brought up a fifty-run stand alongside Masood with a six in the 14th over when Raza was bowling. However, Raza dismissed him as Shadab came down the track and played a poor shot to be caught out. Haider came in and tried to flick Raza with his feet rooted. He was trapped LBW. In the 16th over, he then got the dangerous Masood.

Information 36 scalps and 1,185 runs for Raza

Raza now has 36 scalps at 26.50. He has become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe, surpassing Alexander Cremer (35). Raza is also the 3rd-highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 1,185 runs. He scored a 16-ball nine today.

Reaction I am lost for words, says Raza

Raza, who was adjudged the Player of the Match award, said: "I am lost for words, my mouth's dry probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment. I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys." He said the seamers started well at the top and the manner in which players responded in the field, helped them.