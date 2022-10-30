Sports

T20 WC: SA's Aiden Markram clubs his ninth T20I fifty

Written by V Shashank Oct 30, 2022, 08:41 pm 1 min read

Markram whacked his third fifty in T20Is in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace batter Aiden Markram battered a match-winning 41-ball 52 against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. Coming to bat at 3/2, the right-hander was dropped on 35 before he muscled the Proteas to 100/4. Hitting six fours and a six, Markram set the foundation for SA's five-wicket win in a 134-run chase (137/5). We decode his stats.

Vs India How has Markram fared against India?

Markram has had decent successes against the Men in Blue in T20I cricket. The talented batter has whipped 110 runs in three innings. He averages a healthy 36.66 and struck at just over 130. His scores read 25(24), 33(19), and now 52(41). Notably Markram has already amassed 254 runs across seven innings in 2022, averaging 42.33 (50s: 3).

Career Decoding Markram's T20I numbers

Markram has been one of SA's prolific batters in the format. He debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. He has since bashed 842 runs while averaging a laud-worthy 40.09. It is to note that he has struck at an eye-popping rate of 148.23. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).