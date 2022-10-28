Sports

T20 WC: Daryl Mitchell joins NZ squad for SL clash

T20 WC: Daryl Mitchell joins NZ squad for SL clash

Written by V Shashank Oct 28, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Daryl Mitchell has struck at over 140 in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell is fit to return for the upcoming Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Mitchell fractured his finger ahead of the T20I Tri-series at home involving Bangladesh and Pakistan earlier this month. He missed NZ's 89-run triumph over hosts Australia in the Super 12 opener. NZ are currently atop the Group 1 standings. Here's more.

Career A look at his T20I career

Mitchell arrived in T20I cricket in 2019, debuting against India in Wellington. Since then, the hard-hitting all-rounder has bashed 657 runs in 35 matches. He has struck at an impressive rate (141.59) and owns two fifties. The right-hander's last six T20I knocks read 31(19), 15(14), 51*(27), 16(12), 48(20), and 14(16). Mitchell, who bowls right-arm medium, has clipped 20 wickets at 20.28.

Mitchell Mitchell could've featured versus Afghanistan

Tim Southee confirmed Mitchell's return to the side while talking to the media at SCG on Friday. He is most likely to replace Mark Chapman, who didn't get a chance with the willow against Australia. The veteran quick added that Mitchell could've featured in the Afghanistan clash but it was washed out due to rain. He's now gearing up for Wednesday's encounter against SL.

H2H New Zealand will be favorites for SL clash

NZ own a 10-8 W/L record against the Lankans (NR: 1). Notably, the Kiwis have pocketed five of their last six bouts in T20Is. However, they suffered a forgettable 37-run beating in their last meet in 2019. Chasing 126, NZ perished on 88, with then-skipper Tim Southee (28*) as the top scorer. Meanwhile, Lankan legend Lasith Malinga had claimed a five-fer (5/6).

T20 WC Mitchell is an asset for the Kiwis in T20 WC

Mitchell was one of the vital cogs in NZ's run to the final in 2021 T20 WC in UAE. The hard-hitter had racked up 208 runs at 34.67. He struck at an impressionable rate of 140.54. He was noted for his match-winning knocks against India (35-ball 49) and England (47-ball 72*) in the Super 12 and semi-finals, respectively.

Standings NZ seated atop the Group 1 standings

NZ lead the Group 1 points table with three points (W1 NR1) They enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.450. Ireland trail them (W1 L1 NR1), having collected three points (-1.170). Sri Lanka and England follow suit with two points each. Afghanistan are seated fifth with 2 points from 3 games (-0.620). Australia are last with 2 points from two games (-1.555).