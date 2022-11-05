Sports

2022 T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals; Australia ousted

Written by V Shashank Nov 05, 2022, 04:55 pm 4 min read

England clocked their 10th T20I win over Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England prevailed against Sri Lanka by four wickets to book a semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Alex Hales' valiant 47 set the mood for the 142-run chase at SCG. England underwent a collapse in the middle-overs but got the job done. Earlier, Pathum Nissanka (67) bagged the headlines with his ferocious play. Meanwhile, Australia are now evicted from the tournament.

Match How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, SL rallied to 54/1 in the powerplay. However, they lost the heat in the middle and death overs. Southpaw Bhanuka Rajapaksa (22) couldn't do much damage either. Wood's stunning comeback restricted SL under 145. Spinner Adil Rashid (1/16) deserves an equal bit of praise. Later, Ben Stokes (42*) showcased his clutch gene in what turned out to be a tricky chase.

Powerplay English openers run riot in the powerplay

England hammered their way to 70/0 in the powerplay. As per Cricbuzz, it's the highest score by a side in the first six overs in the 2022 T20 WC. England pipped the likes of New Zealand (65/1 vs Australia), Ireland (64/0 vs Ireland), and 63/1 South Africa (vs Bangladesh). It's the fifth-highest total overall in T20 WCs, ranking behind India's 82/2 (vs Scotland, 2021).

Death-overs English bowlers ace the death-over proceedings

England have been a class act in the death-overs (16-20) in the T20 WC underway. As per Cricbuzz, they have pocketed a staggering 21 wickets in this interval, the most by a team in Super 12. Their match-wise tallies: 23/6 vs Afghanistan, 30/7 vs Ireland, 36/3 vs New Zealand, and 25/5 vs Sri Lanka.

Rashid Rashid winds up with economical numbers

Leg-spinner Rashid wound up with the best economy among the English bowlers (4.00). He uprooted a well-set Nissanka and conceded only 16 runs in his allotted four overs. The effort saw him steer to 90 T20I scalps at 25.95, equaling fellow countryman Chris Jordan. Versus SL, Rashid now owns 10 wickets at 15.20. As for T20 WCs, he holds 18 wickets at 28.11.

T20Is Ninth T20I fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka put the Three Lions under the cosh throughout his stay. He raced to a 32-ball fifty, his ninth in T20Is. The right-hander clocked his fifth half-century in T20 World Cup, second-most by a Lankan after Mahela Jayawardene (7). He equaled the likes of AB de Villiers and Shane Watson (five 50s each). Nissanka (1,015) breached the 1,000-run mark, surpassing Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (987).

Hasaranga Hasaranga steers past Chahal in T20I wickets tally

Hasaranga made the chase a bit frustrating for the Englishmen. The spin maestro claimed 2/23 in four overs, uprooting Jos Buttler and Hales. The sensational effort saw him steer to 86 wickets in 52 matches, averaging 14.48. He surpassed India's Yuzvendra Chahal (85) among the leading wicket-takers in T20Is. As for T20 WCs, Hasaranga has now claimed 31 scalps in 16 outings at 11.45.

Wood Wood registers career-best figures vs SL

Despite conceding 21 runs in his first two overs, Wood wound up with two wickets besides a run-out in the final over of the inning. He now owns 44 scalps while averaging an impressionable 18.34. Versus SL, Wood now has six wickets in three appearances. Notably, the right-armer has mustered 18 wickets in eight T20Is since his international return against Pakistan in September.

Hales Hales inching close to 2,000-run mark in T20Is

Hales, who was caught and bowled by Hasaranga, fetched a 33-ball 47. His knock saw him race to 1,987 runs in the format, averaging 30.10. He is 13 short of attaining 2,000 T20I runs. He will be only the third Englishman to reach the milestone, after Buttler (2,496) and Eoin Morgan (2,458).

Semi-Finals England join New Zealand in the semi-finals

England have now joined table-toppers New Zealand in the semi-finals from Group 1. The Three Lions picked three wins (vs Afghanistan, NZ, and SL), besides a loss and no-result against Ireland and Australia, respectively. The 2010 T20 WC winners pipped Australia (W3 L1 NR1) in terms of the Net Run Rate (NRR). While England's read +0.473, the Aussies concluded with an NRR of -0.173.

