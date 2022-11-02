Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands stun Zimbabwe in Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands stun Zimbabwe in Adelaide

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands stunned Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval. They chased down 118 after bowling the Zimbabweans. Max O'Dowd scored a match-winning fifty. Paul van Meekeren snapped up three wickets, while Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, and Logan van Beek took two each. Only Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza managed to score in double figures for Zimbabwe.

Match How did the match pan out?

Netherlands bowlers were all over Zimbabwe in the first six overs after the latter elected to bat. Openers Wesley Madhevere and Craig Ervine departed early on, with Zimbabwe managing 20/3 in the Powerplay. Although Raza inspired hope in the Zimbabwe camp, others failed to deliver. Zimbabwe perished on 117 eventually. Max O'Dowd's terrific knock helped Netherlands cruise to victory.

Information Zimbabwe have lost 20 wickets in Powerplay (2022 T20 WC)

Zimbabwe's Powerplay totals in 2022 T20 WC: 41/3 vs Ire, 55/3 vs WI, 30/2 vs Sco, 14/3 vs SA, 47/2 vs Pak, 36/4 vs Ban, 20/3 vs Ned. They lost 20 wickets, the most by a team in this phase in the ongoing tournament.

Raza Another superb knock by Raza

Once again, all-rounder Raza saved Zimbabwe from sinking. He negotiated the Netherlands bowlers and launched a fitting counter-attack. Raza slammed 40 off 24 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3). The right-handed batter smashed 14 runs off the ninth over delivered by Glover, who conceded just one run in his first two overs. Bas de Leede dismissed Raza in the 15th over.

Bowlers Paul van Meekeren takes three wickets

Right-arm seamer Paul van Meekeren was the pick of Netherlands bowlers. He dismissed Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, and Ryan Burl. The Netherlands pacer bagged figures of 3/29 in four overs. Notably, he conceded six runs off wides. Glover, who bowled the only maiden over of the match, was expensive in his final two overs. Overall, he took two wickets for 29 runs.

Form Sensational form in the tournament

Van Meekeren's tally of 10 wickets in seven games is currently the third-highest in the tournament. Only Wanindu Hasaranga (13) and fellow teammate Bas de Leede (11) are ahead of him on the list. Moreover, he has bowled at a sensational economy rate of 5.89. Van Meekeren was instrumental in taking the Dutch side to the Super 12 round.

Information 11th half-century for Max O'Dowd

Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd laid the foundation of their victory with a defiant knock. He slammed his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. The Netherlands batter slammed 52 off 47 balls (8 fours, 1 six).