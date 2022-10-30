Sports

T20 World Cup: Lungi Ngidi claims a four-fer versus India

Lungi Ngidi was top-notch versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African speedster Lungi Ngidi was top-notch versus India in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match in Perth on Sunday. Ngidi ripped apart the Indian batting line-up in his first spell, finishing overall with 4/29 from his four overs. His effort saw India be under the cosh as they fell prey on a pacy wicket at the Perth Stadium.

Ngidi steamed in with venom and dismissed Rohit Sharma first, getting extra bounce. Rohit's attempted pull saw the ball balloon up. He dismissed KL Rahul in the same over as the Indian opener played a nothing shot to get an edge. Another two fine short balls did the trick as Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya holed out. It was an excellent short-bowling ploy.

In 34 games, Ngidi has claimed a total of 57 scalps at 17.43. He now has two four-wicket hauls. He has surpassed Samuel Badree and Josh Hazlewood in terms of wickets (56 each). Versus India, Ngidi has piled up 10 scalps in 5 matches at 15.50. He is the first SA bowler to claim 10-plus scalps versus India.