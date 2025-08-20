US House committee to release some Jeffrey Epstein files

The United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has announced plans to publicly release some files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. However, before doing so, the committee will redact information that could reveal victims' identities or other sensitive details. The decision comes after a subpoena was issued for these documents. A spokesperson for the committee said they would work closely with the Justice Department during this process.

Victim protection Committee's commitment to protecting victims The spokesperson emphasized that "the Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims' identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted." This highlights the committee's commitment to protecting victims while ensuring transparency in the case. The public release of these documents is expected to take place after the committee starts receiving materials from the Justice Department on Friday.

Release controversy Democrats accuse Republicans of delay tactics Democrats on the committee have criticized the decision to release the materials in batches, accusing it of being a delay tactic. Representative Robert Garcia of California slammed this approach, saying, "Releasing the Epstein files in batches just continues this White House cover-up." He demanded full compliance with their subpoena for complete transparency.

Vote delay House Speaker supports transparency but calls for vote delay House Speaker Mike Johnson has also supported transparency in the Epstein case but delayed a House vote until September on making the Justice Department's Epstein files public. He said this would give the administration time to handle the matter. The delay has sparked debate in the House over how best to handle information related to Epstein's case.