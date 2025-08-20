US House committee to release some Jeffrey Epstein files
What's the story
The United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has announced plans to publicly release some files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. However, before doing so, the committee will redact information that could reveal victims' identities or other sensitive details. The decision comes after a subpoena was issued for these documents. A spokesperson for the committee said they would work closely with the Justice Department during this process.
Victim protection
Committee's commitment to protecting victims
The spokesperson emphasized that "the Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims' identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted." This highlights the committee's commitment to protecting victims while ensuring transparency in the case. The public release of these documents is expected to take place after the committee starts receiving materials from the Justice Department on Friday.
Release controversy
Democrats accuse Republicans of delay tactics
Democrats on the committee have criticized the decision to release the materials in batches, accusing it of being a delay tactic. Representative Robert Garcia of California slammed this approach, saying, "Releasing the Epstein files in batches just continues this White House cover-up." He demanded full compliance with their subpoena for complete transparency.
Vote delay
House Speaker supports transparency but calls for vote delay
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also supported transparency in the Epstein case but delayed a House vote until September on making the Justice Department's Epstein files public. He said this would give the administration time to handle the matter. The delay has sparked debate in the House over how best to handle information related to Epstein's case.
Resolution hopes
Virginia Foxx expresses hope for resolution
Virginia Foxx, the chair of the House Rules Committee, expressed hope that the matter would be resolved by the Oversight Committee's ongoing investigation. She said she hoped to see more information come out before any required votes. Numerous Republicans have demanded greater transparency regarding the case and the release of related records, which has stirred controversy in the House.