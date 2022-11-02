Sports

Paul van Meekeren claims three-fer against Zimbabwe: Key stats

Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren recorded a three-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in a Super12 Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly in all phases and claimed figures of 3/29 in four overs. Notably, Netherlands are virtually out of the semi-final race and only have pride to play for. Here we look at Van Meekeren's stats.

Performance Van Meekeren delivers a stunning spell

Zimbabwe elected to bat at the Adelaide Oval after winning the toss. Van Meekeren struck in his very first over, dismissing opener Wesley Madhevere for one. He then broke a 48-run partnership by dismissing Sean Williams for 28. Ryan Burl (2) was the pacer's final victim of the day. As a result, Zimbabwe got bundled out for just 117 in 19.2 overs.

Form Sensational form in the tournament

Van Meekeren's tally of 10 wickets in seven games is currently the third-highest in the tournament. Only Wanindu Hasaranga (13) and fellow teammate Bas de Leede (11) are ahead of him on the list. Moreover, he has bowled at a sensational economy rate of 5.89. Van Meekeren was thus instrumental in taking the Dutch side to the Super 12 round.

Career How has he fared in T20Is?

With 63 wickets in 57 games, Van Meekeren is currently Netherlands' highest wicket-taker in T20Is. While his career economy rate reads 6.93, he has a couple of four-wicket hauls under his belt. The 29-year-old has been in top form this year, having scalped 15 wickets in 11 games with his economy rate being below six. Netherlands would want him to extend his purple patch.