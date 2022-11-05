Sports

2022 T20 WC: England's sensational bowling numbers in death overs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 05, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

Mark Wood took three wickets against Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are up against Sri Lanka in their last Super 12 game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The contest is a virtual qualifier for the Brits as a victory would see them qualify for the semi-finals. England would be happy at the halfway mark, having restricted SL to 141/8. England have now taken most death-over wickets (21) in the Super 12 stage.

Context Why does this story matter?

While batting is seen as England's primary strength in T20Is, their bowlers have been excellent in the ongoing competition.

They have particularly done well in the death overs, where batters look to accumulate maximum runs.

Notably, the ongoing competition has seen many teams score big towards the end overs.

However, none of the sides have succeeded to do the same against Jos Buttler's men.

Performance Sri Lanka lost momentum against England

SL were 116/3 at the 15-over mark and looked set to post a massive total. England bowlers dented their plans towards the end. SL could only manage 25 runs in their last five overs and also lost five wickets in this period. Mark Wood was England's star bowler towards the end. He conceded nine runs in his last two overs and took three wickets.

Stats England bowlers have been sensational in death overs

As mentioned above, England have taken 21 wickets in the death overs in the ongoing competition, most for any team in the Super-12 stage. They have taken at least three wickets in this period in their all four games. England's death bowling (16-20) in this competition: 23/6 v Afghanistan, Perth 30/7 v Ireland, Melbourne 36/3 vs New Zealand, Brisbane 25/5 vs Sri Lanka, Sydney

Summary How did Sri Lanka's innings pan out?

Opting to bat, SL hoarded 141/8, riding on a ferocious display from opener Pathum Nissanka (67). SL, who cruised to 54/1 in the powerplay, lost the plot in the middle and death overs. F As mentioned above, Wood dazzled in death while Adil Rashid (1/16) wound up with the best economy. England, who are in Group 1, need 142 runs to enter the semis.

Information England's stand-out bowlers at death

Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been England's stand-out bowlers towards the end in the ongoing competition. The former has so far taken seven wickets in death overs at a sensational economy rate of 4.8. Wood has six wickets at an economy rate of six.