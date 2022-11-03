Sports

T20 World Cup, NZ vs IRE: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

T20 World Cup, NZ vs IRE: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 03, 2022, 12:31 pm 3 min read

New Zealand are coming off a defeat against England (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand and Ireland will meet in their respective last Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. NZ are currently atop the Group 1 points table and a win against Ireland would virtually seal their semi-final berth. On the other hand, Ireland are all but out of the semi-final race and would play for pride. Here we look at the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval will host this duel on Friday (November 4). While the track here has been traditionally good for batting, spinners can make a mark in the middle overs. 154 is the average first-innings score at the venue. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information Here is the head-to-head record

New Zealand have never lost to Ireland in T20Is with the head-to-head record being 4-0 in their favor. The two sides first met in 2009, where the Kiwis recorded an 83-run triumph. NZ clean swept Ireland 3-0 in a T20I series earlier this year.

NZ vs IRE NZ should not be complacent

NZ, who have two wins, one loss and an abandoned game under their belt, are coming off a 20-run defeat against England. As their NRR (+2.233) is way better than other teams, any sort of win against Ireland would see them through. However, they must not be complacent as Ireland defeated England earlier in the tournament. Ireland's qualifying chances are as good as nil.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Stats Who are the key performers?

Glenn Phillips has amassed 627 runs in 2022, averaging 52.25 (50s: 5, 100: 1). Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has scalped 10 wickets this year at an economy rate of 6.41. With 191 runs in six games, Lorcan Tucker is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament. Joshua Little's tally of 36 T20I wickets in 2022 is the highest for any bowler (full members).

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (C), Finn Allen, Lorcan Tucker, Andrew Balbirnie, Glenn Phillips, George Dockrell, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult (VC), Lockie Ferguson Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, Finn Allen (VC), Lorcan Tucker, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Glenn Phillips (C), Mitchell Santner, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson