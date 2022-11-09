Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Wanindu Hasaranga displaces Rashid Khan atop

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 09, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in stunning form (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has displaced Rashid Khan as the top-ranked T20I bowler in the latest ICC Rankings. Hasaranga was on a roll in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. While Rashid also did well in containing runs, he did not excel in the wicket-taking department. India's sensation Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate the T20I batting charts. Here is more.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Sri Lanka could not qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 WC, Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker in the league stage, scalping 15 wickets in eight games.

He now owns the top spot in the T20I bowling rankings with 704 rating points.

Notably, Rashid had displaced Australia's Josh Hazlewood at the top with his brilliant performances at the start of the tournament.

Campaign How Hasaranga fared in the tournament?

With 16 wickets, Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of the last year's T20 WC as well. He now leads the chart in the ongoing tournament as well (15 scalps). He bowled at an exceptional economy rate of 6.41. Although Rashid conceded runs at the exact same economy rate, he took just four wickets in three games. The Afghanistan star has 698 rating points.

Information Sensational number in T20Is

Hasaranga, who made his T20I debut in 2019, has been exceptional in the format. He has so far scalped 86 wickets in 52 games at a stunning economy rate of 6.67. The 25-year-old also has a fifty under his belt in T20 Internationals.