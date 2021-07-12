Indian spinner R Ashwin scripts history in County Championship

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 04:14 pm

R Ashwin plays for Surrey in County Championship

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Sunday, played his first County Championship game for Surrey. He was named in the Playing XI in place of injured New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, for the match against Somerset at the Oval. The Indian spinner bowled the first over of the match after Somerset captain James Hildreth elected to bat. Here are further details.

Performance

Ashwin achieves this historic milestone

Ashwin became the first spinner in 11 years to bowl the first over in a County Championship match since August 2010. In his first over, Ashwin gave away just two runs as he bowled to Somerset openers, Devon Conway and Steve Davies. Ashwin also managed to pick up a wicket in the 40th over. He dismissed left-handed batsman Tom Lammonby for 42.

Do you know?

Ashwin has this unique record in Test cricket

In February this year, Ashwin became the first bowler to dismiss left-handed batsmen 200 times in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Chepauk. Ashwin dismissed Stuart Broad to reach the landmark.

Match

Day 1: Somerset finished on 280/6 at stumps

Somerset were off to an ideal start after electing to bat. Steven Davies (42) and Lammonby (42) starred in the top-order. Captain Hildreth scored a vital century, driving the team forward. However, Somerset lost successive wickets in the final session, and were reduced to 280/6. Pacer Jordan Clark picked up three wickets, while Ashwin, Amar Virdi, and Rikki Clarke taking one apiece.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Here's how Ashwin dismissed Lammonby

Ashwin

Ashwin to join the Indian camp after the match

This is Ashwin's first County match for Surrey. He has previously played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the UK. Notably, this will be his only appearance for Surrey, as he will join the Indian camp to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England. The five-match series is set to begin on August 4, and will conclude in September.

Ashwin

A look at the records he can break in England

Ashwin is one of India's most prolific spinners in Test cricket. He has taken over 400 Test wickets (413). In the upcoming series, Ashwin is set to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in the format. He will likely surpass third-placed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets. Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) occupy the top-two spots on the list.