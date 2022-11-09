Sports

T20 WC: Both Karthik, Pant in contention for India-England semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 09, 2022, 12:48 pm 3 min read

Pant scored just three runs against Zimbabwe

Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are in contention to play the semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against England at the Adelaide Oval. Indian captain Rohit Sharma indicated the same in the pre-match press conference. Pant scored just three runs in India's last group-stage encounter against Zimbabwe. Karthik, who played the first four games, suffered a back injury thereafter.

Statement Here is what Rohit said

"It was a little tactical as well considering we did not know which team we would play in semi-final. We wanted to make sure to give the left-hander an opportunity to counter those spinners who bowl in the middle. But again, what is going to happen tomorrow, I cannot tell, but both of those keepers will be in play for selection," Rohit said.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pant has been in the white-ball set-up since 2017.

Although Pant is a gun in Test cricket, he hasn't lived up to the expectations in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Karthik has been a hot commodity in T20 cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2022.

The selectors have given him the nod over a frail-looking Pant.

It remains to be seen if they play together against England.

Injury Karthik played the Bangladesh game despite suffering back injury

Karthik suffered a back injury in the game against South Africa in Perth. After managing a 15-ball 6, Karthik left the ground in the second innings with pain in his back. Pant replaced Karthik for the rest of the match. Although it was reported that Karthik could miss the Bangladesh match, he featured in the XI. He scored 7(5) in the match.

Information Karthik yet to score in double figures

Karthik is yet to score in double figures in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His scores in the tournament read 1 vs Pakistan, 6 vs SA, and 7 vs Bangladesh. He didn't bat against Netherlands. Karthik averages just 4.6 so far.

Revival How Karthik revived his international career

Karthik revived his international career with some stellar performances this year. He scored 330 runs in 16 games in IPL 2022. His average and strike rate were in excess of 50 and 180, respectively. Karthik has scored 287 runs from 28 T20Is this year. The selectors have preferred Karthik over Pant due to the former's strike rate, which now seems to be plunging.

Pant Pant has had modest returns

Pant has played 22 T20Is this year, having scored 341 runs at an average of 24.35. The tally includes just one fifty-plus score. Notably, he led India in the T20I series against South Africa at home. His scores read 29 (16), 5(7), 6(8), 17(23) and 1*(1). Since his only T20I fifty this year, he averages just 21.61 in the format.

