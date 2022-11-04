Sports

T20 World Cup, ENG vs SL: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

England and Sri Lanka will meet in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While the Three Lions can go through the semi-final with a win, Sri Lanka are officially eliminated. If England lose, Australia will join New Zealand as the other Group 1 team to feature in the semis. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this contest on Saturday (November 5). The track here has been traditionally good for batting with the average first-innings score being 168. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 17 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

England have dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (9-4). Sri Lanka last defeated the Three Lions in the format in 2014. Meanwhile, England recorded a 3-0 clean sweep when these two sides last met in a bilateral T20I series in 2021. In T20 World Cups, the Brits have four wins and a solitary defeat against Sri Lanka.

ENG vs SL England will hope to get the job done

Luckily for England, they will feature in Group 1's last league game. Hence, they are aware of the fact that a win by any margin will see them through. Meanwhile, Australia have their hopes pinned on Sri Lanka, who have won two of their four Super 12 matches so far. England have two wins, one defeat and an abandoned game under their belt.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (captain & wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Stats Who are the key performers?

Mark Wood has claimed 15 wickets in seven T20Is this year, averaging 10.66. Jos Buttler, who scored 73 in his last outing, is now England's highest run-getter in T20Is with 2,468 runs. Pathum Nissanka has clobbered 646 T20I runs in 2022, averaging a healthy 29.36. With 13 wickets in seven games, Wanindu Hasaranga is the currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler (C), Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, Alex Hales (C), Pathum Nissanka, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Maheesh Theekshana