T20 WC: Australia overpower Afghanistan to keep semi-final hopes alive

Written by V Shashank Nov 04, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Australia registered their maiden win over Afghanistan in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Defending champions Australia prevailed over Afghanistan by four runs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Seamer Josh Hazlewood (2/33) and leg spinner Adam Zampa (2/22) troubled the Afghans as they defended the 169-run target. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell's 32-ball 54* lit up Adelaide Oval. Mitchell Marsh (45) too played a pivotal role as Australia racked up 168/8. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bowl, Afghanistan conceded 168/8 in 20 overs. They reduced the Aussies to 54/3 within powerplay but failed to seize control in the middle and death-overs. For Afghanistan, seamer Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29) emerged as the show-stoppers. Later, vital knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30), Gulbadin Naib (39), and Rashid Khan (48*) cut the chase substantially, but it wasn't enough (164/7).

Knock Marsh misses out his seventh T20I fifty

Marsh was dropped while batting on 21. He went on to clobber a 30-ball 45, hitting three fours and two maximums. Notably, he blasted two fours and a six off veteran Gulbadin Naib in the ninth over. He missed out on his seventh fifty in T20I cricket. Nonetheless, the knock powered him to 1,086 runs across 46 matches.

A match to remember for Naveen!

Naveen was all class as he registered his career-best figures in T20Is. The right-arm pacer's three-wicket haul has raced him to 31 scalps across 22 matches. He averages a mere 18.25, with an economy of 7.87. As for T20 WCs, he now holds eight wickets to his name across six appearances, while averaging 19.50.

Maxwell slams an eye-popping fifty

Coming to bat at 86/4 in 10.4 overs, Australia were desperate for a solid finish. Maxwell helped the cause, slamming his 10th fifty in the format. He reached the 50-run mark in his 29th delivery, with a four off Farooqi. Notably, it was his first fifty-plus score in 27 T20I innings. Maxwell (2,159) surpassed the run-tallies of David Miller (2,130) and Brendon McCullum (2,140).

Information Green's poor run of form continues

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green had daunting returns in the India tour prior to the tournament. However, he has looked out of touch post the mind-boggling affairs. His scores read 14(10) vs West Indies, 1(4) vs West Indies, 1(2) vs England, and now 3(2) vs Afghanistan.

Duo Gurbaz, Naib put the Aussies under cosh

Gurbaz's blitz gave more than a desirable start for the Afghans. He clubbed two fours and as many maximums. Interestingly, he was dropped on 29, a few deliveries prior to his eventual dismissal. He now has 896 runs at 25.60. Meanwhile, Naib smacked a 23-ball 39 before being run-out by Maxwell. He breached the 600-run mark (615), while striking at 120.82.

Career-best score for Rashid

The chase was getting out of the equation until Rashid stepped in. He belted two back-to-back sixes off Kane Richardson before smashing a six and a four off Hazlewood. With 22 needed off the last six, Rashid tonked three boundaries but couldn't get the job done. Nonetheless, he registered his highest T20I score (23-ball 48*), improving his previous best of 33 (vs West Indies).