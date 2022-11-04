Sports

T20 WC, Naveen-ul-Haq records career-best 3/21 in T20Is: Key stats

T20 WC, Naveen-ul-Haq records career-best 3/21 in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 04, 2022, 03:40 pm 1 min read

Naveen-ul-Haq delivered a terrific spell (Source: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Naveen-ul-Haq scalped a three-fer during Afghanistan's final Super 12 game against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He recorded career-best figures of 3/21 in his four overs as the Aussies posted 168/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Notably, the hosts need to win this contest by a massive margin to stay alive in the semi-final race. Here we look at Naveen's stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The contest is a dead rubber for Afghanistan as they have been already eliminated.

However, Naveen has given them a chance to earn a consolation win against the defending champions.

He first dismissed the dangerous-looking David Warner for 25 before getting rid of Steve Smith (4).

Pat Cummins (0) was his final victim of the day.

Besides Naveen, Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets.

Career A look at Naveen's T20I numbers

Making his T20I debut in 2019, Naveen has so far scalped 31 wickets in 22 games. While he averages 18.25 in the format, the 23-year-old has an economy rate of 7.87. He has a total of five three-wicket hauls in the format. Notably, he didn't feature in Afghanistan's previous four games in the competition. Afghanistan are winless in the tournament so far.